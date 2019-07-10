Six Ione High School alumni have been named recipients of the 2019-20 Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarship.
Rachel Holland, a senior studying biochemistry at Regis University in Colorado, and Maia Fuchs, also a senior studying Egyptology at University of Montana, both received $1,500 and were repeat awardees. Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Katelyn Bass, also a repeat awardee, a senior studying education at Eastern Oregon University; her brother Tanner Bass, studying electrical engineering at Portland Community College; Sonia Medina, a junior studying nursing at Western Oregon University; and Morgan Orem, a junior studying agro-business at Oregon State University.
The Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded scholarships to Ione High School alumni each year since 1997. The scholarship is open to all college undergraduates, with preference given to students in their sophomore year and above. The fund was established in her memory after she lost her battle with cancer.
Maryan McElligott was an energetic community volunteer who was recognized in 1992 as the Morrow County Woman of the Year. She placed a high value on community involvement. She volunteered in the schools, the American Legion Auxiliary Ione Post 95, and was a 20-year 4-H leader. An avid baker, she was well-known for her cakes and taught cake-decorating classes through Blue Mountain Community College for a short time. Education was very important to her. Maryan and her husband, L.J. McElligott, raised eight children, all of whom graduated from Ione High School as well as college; five have received graduate degrees.
“I am pleased to see this scholarship is focused on second year and higher college students, and I would encourage students to apply every single year of one's college experience, ” said Monica Swanson, the scholarship committee member.
The scholarship committee is composed of Ione residents Monica Swanson, Linda LaRue and Anne Morter, as well as Matthew McElligott of North Powder and Vince McElligott, of Houston, Texas, two of Maryan’s sons.
Scholarships are awarded to students who share and demonstrate Maryan’s values, but may lack financial resources needed to pursue their college education. The following criteria are used to select scholarship recipients: high academic achievement; demonstrated character; community, family and school involvement; and financial need. The L.J. McElligott family initially set up the endowment fund in 1994, and it is administered by the Oregon Community Foundation.
The Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarship fund makes annual awards to graduates of Ione High School who are enrolled or will be enrolled in a full-time undergraduate course of study at any accredited post-secondary institution, including out-of-state institutions. Applicants, including McElligott scholarship recipients, may reapply each year as long as they meet the eligibility requirements. All Ione Community Charter School graduates are encouraged to apply.
Applications are available through the Oregon Student Access Commission at http://www.oregonstudentaid.gov/
