EUGENE — SELCO Community Credit Union has awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to 20 graduating high school seniors throughout Oregon, including Payton Miller of Ione High School.
Each scholarship recipient received $2,500 to use toward college-related expenses. The scholarships are part of SELCO’s mission to aid member-owners in achieving their goals.
To qualify, recipients had to be graduating from a four-year accredited high school in Oregon, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university. In addition, every applicant was asked to submit an essay that answers the question: “What advice would you give your future self on your college graduation day?”
SELCO’s Scholarship Committee chose the recipients from applicants representing all 27 Oregon counties that SELCO serves. Recipients were selected based on criteria that included both academic performance and community involvement.
