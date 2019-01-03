SALEM — Jada Burns, a 2018 graduate of Irrigon High School who lettered in varsity football, volleyball, basketball and softball, is now succeeding at the collegiate level in basketball — and the classroom. Burns was named to the Fall 2018 Dean's List at Chemeketa Community College.
The Dean's List recognizes students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 who carry 12 or more credit hours.
