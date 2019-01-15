UMATILLA — Cyrus Piel, an eighth grader at Irrigon Junior/Senior High School, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass., on June 23-25, 2019.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
During the three-day Congress, Piel will join students from across the country and hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Piel is the son of Joshua and Sharon Piel of Umatilla. He enjoys riding dirt bikes, hunting, school and hanging out with his family. He is a 4.0 student, enjoys math, health, ag and PE classes, and has been named to the honor roll throughout his junior high school career.
A GoFundMe account to help pay Piel's expenses for the trip has been set up at http://bit.ly/cyruspiel.
