HERMISTON — The Knights of Columbus Hermiston #3999 awarded $1,000 scholarships to five local students for their continuing education needs. This is the first year the Knights of Columbus has awarded scholarships.
Students earning scholarships include Yessinia Sanchez, Ben Pihl, Allison Galdamez, Ann Klein and Joanna Pihl.
The Knights hold a yearly raffle, for which the $20 tickets are only sold in the month of June. Three drawings are held the first Sunday of the month after the 9 a.m. mass in Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church parish hall. First prize is $125, second prize is $50 and the third prize is $25.
The tickets are good the entire year, so participants can win multiple times.
Only 500 tickets are sold. The funds support the scholarship program and other projects throughout the year.
