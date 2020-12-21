GALESBURG, Ill. — Lydia Mitchell of Pendleton, a political science and environmental science major, has been named to the Knox College dean's list of distinguished students for the 2020 Fall Term. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Knox College names fall Dean's List
- East Oregonian
Renee Struthers
Community Records Editor
