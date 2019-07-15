UMATILLA — Four 2019 scholarship winners have been selected by the King’s and Queen’s scholarship committee and for the first time, all are golfers from Umatilla and Morrow county girls' teams.
McKenzie McLeod and Rylee Harris from Pendleton High School, Claire Grieb from Heppner High School and Mykah Krumwiede from Hermiston High School were each awarded $750. In the past, awards have been granted to two boys and two girls.
There are now 18 scholarship recipients in the past six years from high schools in Umatilla and Morrow counties. They are given to graduating members of a golf team who plan to attend a college, university or trade school after graduation.
The event stated in 2011 as a fun tournament for couples. In 2014, enough money had been generated for the first two scholarship winners.
Scholarships are based on the idea that supporting players from high school golf teams is also supporting a sport with many important life lessons. “Golf is a game of honor,” said Don Obrist, chairman of the event. “Young golfers learn that golf is a game of respect, integrity and sportsmanship.
“It’s also a game of honesty where players not only keep track of their own scores, but they are responsible for calling their own penalties,” Obrist added. “We believe the values learned playing golf are carried on to other life pursuits.”
The tournament will be played this weekend, July 20-21, at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla.
For more information on the scholarship, call Craig Lockwood at 541-701-5070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.