ALBANY — Linn-Benton Community College awarded 923 degrees and certificates to 818 students in its 52nd graduating class, including the following local students:
Hermiston: Breanna Bayer, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Mary S. Hays, Associate of Applied Science occupational therapy assistant; Vanessa V. Stackhouse, Associate of Applied Science diagnostic imaging; Brigitte Valencia Jimenez, Associate of Applied Science occupational therapy assistant.
Pendleton: Gage D. Correa, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Although the college was unable to hold a formal commencement ceremony this year, LBCC is commemorating grads through online recognition, a commemorative video, and more, which serves as a placeholder until the college can celebrate its grads in person, many who have completed their degrees online during this unprecedented time.
Next June, 2021, LBCC will celebrate its first combined commencement in its history — an in-person event that equally celebrates both the 2020 graduating class and the 2021 graduating class. This will provide an opportunity for the 2020 grads to take their symbolic walks across the stage, receive their degree, turn their tassel, and celebrate with friends, loved ones, and LBCC faculty and staff.
