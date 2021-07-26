MCMINNVILLE — More than 600 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Linfield University. Local students making the list include Oliver Rodriguez of Hermiston, Christina Swafford of Athena, and Nick Zdroy of Pendleton.
The Dean's List identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
