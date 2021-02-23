ST. GEORGE, Utah — Landon Jones of Hermiston was among the students earning a place on the honor roll at Dixie State University for the fall 2020 semester.
To earn a place on the honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 15 credits with a minimum GPA of 3.5.
Dixie State University has grown exponentially and added 111 academic programs over the past five years. With more than 200 programs to choose from, including four master's degrees and 53 bachelor's degrees, and small class sizes at a ratio of 21 students to one professor.
For more information visit dixie.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.