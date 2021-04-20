SPOKANE, Wash. — Danner Hamilton of Pendleton has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC) honor roll for winter quarter 2021. And at Spokane Community College (SCC), Laura Ponce of Boardman was named to the winter 2021 honor roll. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll.
SFCC and SCC are the two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman. SCC serves about 22,000 students annually with a main campus in east Spokane, five other locations in rural areas of northeastern Washington and a program in the Airway Heights Correctional Center.
