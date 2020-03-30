FOREST GROVE — Students from Eastern Oregon were named to the dean’s list at Pacific University for the Fall 2019 semester. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s College of Arts & Sciences who earn a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Those named to the list included Audrey Lincoln of Hermiston, Isabelle Chapman and Caiden Marks of Pendleton, and Lupe Flores and Elijah Pine of Umatilla.
Pacific is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions, and optometry. Pacific was named one of the Top 50 Best Value Schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report and is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest.
