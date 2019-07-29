LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded 740 degrees during the 2018-19 academic year. Those who earned GPAs between 3.5 and 3.69 graduated with cum laude honors, 3.7 to 3.84 graduated magna cum laude, and 3.85 to 4.0 graduated summa cum laude.
The following local students earned degrees or certificates:
Athena: Stacie Richmond, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Shylee Marie Stroud, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Boardman: Deborah Lynn Wheeler, Bachelor of Science in integrative study, 2 EOU minors.
Hermiston: Trenten Anteau, Bachelor of Science in physical activity & health; McKenzie Lyn Davis, Master of Arts in Teaching; Abigail Drotzmann, Bachelor of Science in biology, magna cum laude; Anna Lissa Madrigal, Bachelor of Science in liberal studies, 2 EOU minors; Annika Nicole Miller, Bachelor of Science in history; Ashley Brianne Moore, Master of Arts in Teaching; Saige Mariah Smith, Bachelor of Science in multidisciplinary studies; Olivia Steffey, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, cum laude; Rachel Marie Wernsing, Master of Science in education.
Ione: Amanda Jane Rea, Bachelor of Science in business administration, cum laude.
Irrigon: Tiffany Mari Locey, Bachelor of Science in physical activity & health; April Lynn Olsen, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Milton Freewater: Kassidy Lynn Harris, Bachelor of Science in communication studies, cum laude; Heidi Ann Smith, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Pendleton: Tyson Dee Blackburn, Master of Arts in Teaching; Lindsey Marie Caldera, Bachelor of Science in multidisciplinary studies, cum laude; Aleah Joy Campbell, Master of Arts in Teaching; Kaley Eva Cope, Bachelor of Science in English/writing, summa cum laude; Hannah Nicole Flanagan, Bachelor of Science in physical activity & health, summa cum laude; Sarah Elizabeth Flanagan, Bachelor of Science in business administration, summa cum laude; Hali Lyn Fugere, Bachelor of Science in multidisciplinary studies, magna cum laude; Amiee Julene House, Master of Arts in Teaching; Adam Conner Lange, Bachelor of Music in music; Emily Louise LeValle, Master of Arts in Teaching; Garth Collins McCaleb, Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Monica Paradise, Bachelor of Science in business administration; David Daniel Smith, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Emily Jayne Sorey, Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Joel Sou, Bachelor of Science in communication studies, cum laude; Michael Rhea Swanson, Bachelor of Arts in history; Kassie Jo Talbot, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Bethany DeeAnne Van Cleave, Bachelor of Science in multidisciplinary studies, summa cum laude; Shelby Lynn Van Dorn, Bachelor of Science in physical activity & health.
Pilot Rock: Kathryn Jeanine Burke, Bachelor of Science in liberal studies, 2 EOU minors; Josie Erickson, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Stanfield: Mariela Rocio Caldera, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jessenia Maria Carrillo, Master of Arts in Teaching; Bobbi Taylor Hofbauer, Bachelor of Science in physical activity & health.
Umatilla: Julianna Grace Vanden Brink, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Caden Loyal Sipe, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Weston: Josip Belavic, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
