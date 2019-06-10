EUGENE — The Ford Family Foundation has announced the 2019 recipients of the Ford Scholars Program (Pendleton High School recipients were named in a separate story). Students earning awards and the schools they plan to attend:
Boardman: Michelle Schmidt (University of Portland); Hermiston: Chance Longhorn (Portland State University), Martin Salazar (University of Portland), Heidi Zuniga Presiado (University of Oregon); Milton-Freewater: Megan Norton (George Fox University); Umatilla: Ailzay Rodriguez (Portland State University).
Eligibility criteria include financial need and merit qualifications. In addition, Scholars must attend an accredited, nonprofit college in their home state and be pursuing a bachelor’s degree full time. The renewable scholarship covers 90 percent of each student’s unmet financial need for each academic year.
Since 1994, the Foundation’s scholarship programs have awarded students more than $191 million.
Kenneth W. Ford and Hallie E. Ford built their company, Roseburg Forest Products Co., into one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. They established The Ford Family Foundation in 1957 after the business had experienced two decades of growth.
Mr. Ford created the scholarship program to help students who would otherwise find it difficult to obtain a college degree without financial assistance. Other scholarship programs funded by the Foundation include the Ford Opportunity Scholarship Program, the Ford ReStart Scholarship Program, and The Ford Family Foundation Scholarship Program for Sons and Daughters of Employees of Roseburg Forest Products Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.