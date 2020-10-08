LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded 595 degrees during its spring commencement, including the following local students:
Athena: Jacqueline Capps, Master of Arts in Teaching in elementary education and initial licensure in PK-12; Taylor Hunt, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary education and initial licensure in PK-12; Jessica Lambert, Bachelor of Science in elementary education and multidisciplinary studies and initial licensure in PK-12.
Boardman: Alejandra Mendoza, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Echo: Audrey Anolfo, Bachelor of Science in anthropology/sociology.
Hermiston: John Barron, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jessica Dixon, Bachelor of Arts in physical activity & health; Vaughan Hawkins, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Dalton Hughes, Bachelor of Science in business administration and economics; Michael Kellison, Master of Arts in teaching in secondary education and initial licensure in PK-12; Sara Lomas, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies and elementary education; Annika Miller, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary education and initial licensure in PK-12; Kody Moss, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ashlee Muller, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary education and initial licensure in PK-12; Daisy Victorio, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Ione: Kimberly Carter, Master of Arts in Teaching in elementary education and initial licensure in PK-12.
Irrigon: Kristine Griffin, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; April Olsen, Master of Arts in Teaching in elementary education and initial licensure in PK-12.
Milton-Freewater: Jose Abrego, Bachelor of Science in physical activity & health; Austin Cousineau, Bachelor of Science in communication studies.
Pendleton: Matthew Baty, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary education and initial licensure in PK-12; Dakotta Bridges, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Tonita Britt, Master of Business Administration in business; Quinn Cockburn, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Mason Davis, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Hunter Frazier, Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Tucker Jacobs, Bachelor of Science in physical activity & health; Hailey Kendrick, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Adhal Martinez, Bachelor of Arts in physical activity & health; Danika McIntosh, Master of Science in education; Tanner Pearson, Bachelor of Science in biology; Andrea Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Gregory Senter, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Brandilyn Smith, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Rayne Spencer, Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Eleanor Stuart, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies and elementary education, and initial licensure in PK-12; Michelle Tias, Bachelor of Science in anthropology/sociology; Allison VanLeuven, Bachelor of Arts in early childhood education; Kylee Zeckman, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Pilot Rock: James Gourlie, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Kendall Walker, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Stanfield: Ryan Bailey, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Lydia Hurty, Bachelor of Science in anthropology/sociology.
Umatilla: Jacquelin Madrigal, Bachelor of Science in anthropology/sociology.
