BOISE, Idaho — This spring at Boise State University, 2,785 students were eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 785 students eligible for honors.
Local students earning a degree were: Sadee Kemmerer of Adams (BS nursing); Sydney Moore of Hermiston (MSW, advanced standing); Kaelyn Lindsay of Lexington (BS pyschology); and Jennifer Hoolehan (BS respiratory care) and Kendyl Thorne (BA elementary education) of Pendleton.
Watch the full commencement ceremony, along with shout-out videos from students and faculty, at boisestate.edu/commencement.
