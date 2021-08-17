LA GRANDE— Eastern Oregon University recently announced local graduates from spring 2021 commencement exercises. They are among 389 degrees awarded during the 2020-21 academic year, including:
Adams: Maverick Beach, BS, business administration.
Athena: Madison Carlin, MAT, elementary education; Niccole Harrison, MAT secondary education; Malinda Swafford, BS, anthropology/sociology; Keith Udy, MBA, business.
Boardman: Rosa Delgado, BS, psychology.
Echo: Elizabeth Cox, BS, elementary education.
Heppner: Patrick Collins, MBA, business.
Hermiston: Monica Aguilar, BS, elementary education; Rileigh Andreason, BS, biology; Megan Bunn, MAT, elementary education; Stephanie Duquette, MAT, secondary education; Melissa Foster, MAT, elementary education; Kody Moss, MBA, business; Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, BA, history; Cecia Palacios, BS, early childhood education; Tori Scott, MAT, secondary education; Daisy Victorio, MAT, elementary education; Luke Walchli, BS, history.
Irrigon: Justin Lay, BS, psychology; Tiffany Locey, MAT, secondary education.
Meacham: Stefanie Buckley, BS, integrative study (2 EOU minors).
Milton-Freewater: Eli Garlitz, BA, English/writing; Kara Hoel, BS, integrative study (2 EOU minors); Brendan Smith, BA, English/writing; Amanda Stewart, BA, English/writing; Celinda Timmons, MBA, business.
Pendleton: Samson Beckman, BS, business administration; Serena Bontemps, BS, multidisciplinary studies and elementary education; Haley Bradley, MAT, secondary education; Rebecca Emmons, MS, education; Christopher Haselden, BS, information tech management, BS, business administration and certificate undergrad; Kylisue Johnson, BS, elementary education; Hailey Kendrick, MAT, elementary education; Adhal Martinez, MAT, secondary education; Jeneal Merriman, BS, biology; Nellie Nicholes, MAT, secondary education; Madison Parker, BS, multidisciplinary studies and elementary education; Krysten Powell, BS, elementary education; Trevor Prow, BS, psychology; Lauren Roberts, MAT, elementary education; Joseph Savage, BS, business administration; Erin Scionti, MAT, elementary education; Johnathan Stuvland, BS, physical activity & health; Michael Swanson, MAT, secondary education; Jacey Wilson, BS, multidisciplinary studies and elementary education; Julia Withers-Lyons, BS, business administration.
Pilot Rock: Bailey Weinke, MAT, secondary education.
Stanfield: Veronica Coria, BS, physical activity & health; Scott Goff, BS, fire services administration; Jade Martinez, BS, business administration; Tyler Watson, MAT, secondary education.
Umatilla: Yoshira Escamilla Barajas, BS, elementary education; Alejandra Garcia Coria, MAT, secondary education; Rachelle Nycz, BS, English/writing and theatre arts.
As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves students at its main campus in La Grande, as well as online and at 11 regional centers across the state. EOU is committed to providing a personal, student-centered experience that drives economic and cultural growth in our region and throughout the world. Visit eou.edu for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.