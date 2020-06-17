CORVALLIS — More than 7,000 students representing all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2020.
While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed in keeping with the university’s measures to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, the graduating students are being celebrated this month online. To watch celebratory messages and learn more about the Oregon State class of 2020, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
This year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees. With this year’s graduates, Oregon State has now awarded 265,147 degrees in the university’s history.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
Athena: Heston D. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Logan D. McDowell, Bachelor of Science, industrial engineering.
Boardman: Paola Mendoza, Bachelor of Arts, psychology, Bachelor of Arts, sociology; Maria G. Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, public health; Mayra L. Sanchez-Barrera, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year), pharmacy.
Echo: Connor B. Bettencourt, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Alexander P. Olsen, Bachelor of Science, horticulture; Esau I. Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, public health.
Heppner: Macy J. Gibbs, Bachelor of Science, agricultural business management; Maddie R. Lindsay, Bachelor of Science, biohealth sciences.
Hermiston: Taylor P. Betz, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, agricultural business management; Austin Drinkwater, Bachelor of Science, mathematics; Martee M. Kelly, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, business administration, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, agricultural sciences; Kaajal D. Mishra, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, food science and technology; Tristan D. Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, construction engineering management, Bachelor of Science, innovation management; Adriana Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Tanner A. Smith, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, music; Arnulfo Torres, Bachelor of Science, education, Bachelor of Science, biology; Samuel D. Wilson, Bachelor of Science, computer science.
Ione: Daniel T. Holtz, Bachelor of Science, business administration; August H. Peterson, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences, Bachelor of Science, political science; Oskar M. Peterson, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, mechanical engineering.
Irrigon: Kevin M. Feyder, Bachelor of Fine Arts, graphic design; Isabel Orozco, Bachelor of Science, biohealth sciences.
Milton-Freewater: Andreina Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts, German; Austin J. Dibble, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, electrical and computer engineering; Brooke A. Kralman, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Michael T. Odman, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, finance; Taylor A. Skramstad, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences.
Pendleton: Austin J. Bixler, Bachelor of Science, biology; Emily D. Bradley, Bachelor of Science, animal sciences; Cheney L. Chrisman, Bachelor of Arts, political science; Silvy N. Cook, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, kinesiology; Garrett C. Correa, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Keren M. Hampton, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Austin Himes, Doctor of Philosophy, forest ecosystems and society; Lukas A. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, computer science; Nathaniel Rickman, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Lauren K. Roberts, Bachelor of Science, human development and family sciences; Charla J. Simons, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, human development and family sciences; Christopher L. Smith, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Colin L. Wallace, Bachelor of Science, mathematics; Shayla D. Whitaker, Bachelor of Science, human development and family sciences.
Stanfield: Jesus M. Carrillo, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, kinesiology; Laura N. Cornejo, Bachelor of Fine Arts, digital communication arts; Michael A. Martinez, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Coralia C. Rojas, Bachelor of Science, business information systems.
Umatilla: Koty C. Nobles, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, psychology; Priscilla Perches, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology.
Weston: Jerad L. Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, natural resources.
