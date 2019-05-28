CORVALLIS — Local students graduating this June from Oregon State University include:
Adams: Noah A. Szumski, Bachelor of Science, biology; Athena: Melina R. Baker, Bachelor of Science, interior design; Molly C. Von Borstel, Bachelor of Fine Arts, summa cum laude, graphic design; Boardman: Sonia A. Barrera, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, human development and family sciences; Lizbeth Gaytan, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Jaqueline N. Lezama, Bachelor of Science, management; Chase H. Simpson, Master of Science, civil engineering; Echo: Alexander P. Olsen, Bachelor of Science, horticulture; Heppner: Caitlynn N. Bailey, Bachelor of Science, management; Makenzi K. Hughes, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Mekayla S. Kindle, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, education, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, human development and family sciences; Earl J. Propheter, Bachelor of Science, business information systems, Bachelor of Science, accountancy; John B. Propheter, Bachelor of Science, horticulture; Hermiston: Trestton W. Bailey, Bachelor of Science, food science and technology; Breana L. Berger, Bachelor of Science, animal sciences; Robert C. Coleman, Bachelor of Science, agricultural business management; Zachary C. Cook, Bachelor of Science, history; Chad R. Davis, Bachelor of Science, natural resources; Jordan M. Giordano, Bachelor of Arts, liberal studies; Tiffani A. Godwin, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Chantal M. Hinkley, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, English; Mackenzie L. Juul, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, education, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, human development and family sciences; Taylor S. Katsel, Bachelor of Arts, sociology, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Vanessa Leÿn-Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, management; Karen G. Montes, Bachelor of Science, merchandising management; Yaneli Y. Ornelas, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Yosiel A. Ornelas, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, finance; Ricki L. Rock, Bachelor of Science, sociology; Erin K. Shaver, Bachelor of Science, biohealth sciences; Mitchell D. Thompson, Master of Arts, interdisciplinary studies, education; Rebecca J. Walker, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Dale R. Wilkerson, Bachelor of Science, biohealth sciences; Saraya K. Wise, Master of Counseling, counseling; Briana H. Wolfe, Bachelor of Science, biohealth sciences; Irrigon: Krysta K. Feyder, Bachelor of Science, business information systems; Rachel A. Hulett, Master of Counseling, counseling; Ashli Roberts, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Melanie M. Tegner, Bachelor of Science, human development and family sciences; Ryan T. Young, Bachelor of Science, electrical and computer engineering; Milton-Freewater: Gerardo A. Flores, Bachelor of Science, finance; Dalton T. Holt, Bachelor of Arts, speech communication; Coltyn T. Kidd, Bachelor of Science, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Brandon W. Kralman, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Katie L. Sotelo, Master of Science, agricultural education; Jade A. Wheeler, Bachelor of Science, human development and family sciences; Pendleton: Chyenne S. Carey, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Cristin C. Childress, Master of Counseling, counseling; Jolie H. Dickerson, Bachelor of Science, animal sciences; Kierin P. Doherty, Bachelor of Science, computer science; Riley A. Kendrick, Bachelor of Science, chemical engineering; McKenzie A. Nokes, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Kevin O'Rourke, Master of Arts, applied ethics; Samuel A. Reeves, Master of Science, education; Hannah G. Smith, Bachelor of Science, human development and family sciences; Taryn L. Sokoloski, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, speech communication; Christina L. Thompson, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Trinity M. Whitaker, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, education, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, human development and family sciences; Trevor R. Wilson, Bachelor of Arts, music; Pilot Rock: Kaleigh M. Waggoner, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Stanfield: Samuel D. Grogan, Bachelor of Science, energy systems engineering; Dillon K. Zimmerly, Bachelor of Science, nuclear engineering; Umatilla: Daisy P. Armenta, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Gabriela Lemus-Macias, Bachelor of Science, human development and family sciences; James A. McKnight, Bachelor of Science, agricultural sciences; Weston: Jarett W. Bousquet, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, English; Thomas L. Clark, Bachelor of Science, forest engineering; Renee D. Saxton, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
