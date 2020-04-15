CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,910 students earned straight As (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Local students on the honor roll included:
Boardman: 3.5 gpa or better: Taylor R. Hamby, junior, biology; Tania Mendoza, senior, public health; Jennifer Rodriguez Pena, senior, design & innovation management; Edith E. Velasco, senior, human development and family science.
Heppner: 4.0 gpa: Jessica M. Kempken, senior, biohealth sciences; 3.5 gpa or better: Kevin P. Murray, senior, biohealth sciences.
Irrigon: 3.5 gpa or better: Brandy Quezada-Hermosillo, senior, human development and family science; Alexus R. Williams, junior, animal sciences.
Lexington: 3.5 gpa or better: Logan S. Grieb, jJunior, marketing; Alex R. Lindsay, sophomore, history.
Adams: 3.5 gpa or better: Kohler R. Betts, senior, civil engineering; Anna M. Kennedy, senior, public health.
Athena: 4.0 gpa: Emily A. Gilsdorf, sSophomore, human development and family science.
Hermiston: 4.0 gpa: Alyssa B. Cropp, junior, political science; Hannah L. Walker, junior, animal sciences; Kellie Zepeda, senior, kinesiology; 3.5 gpa or better: Jasmin Chen, sophomore, chemistry; Martee M. Kelly, senior, business administration; Ruben C. Lopez-Carillo Jr., junior, bioresource research; Darian Martin, senior, psychology; Adriana Ramirez, senior, agricultural sciences; Tanner A. Smith, senior, music; James A. Zwiefelhofer, senior, graphic design.
Milton-Freewater: 4.0 gpa: Ulises Zaragoza, senior, computer science; 3.5 gpa or better: Kayla J. Johnson, senior, forestry; Alexxus O. Shelton, junior, human development and family science; Taylor A. Skramstad, senior, agricultural sciences.
Pendleton: 4.0 gpa: Samuel J. Attridge, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Shiau-Yu Chen, sophomore, university exploratory studies; Keyshawn D. Jackson, sophomore, sociology; Abby L. Rinehart, junior, human development and family science; Margaretta C. Scanlan, sophomore, political science; 3.5 gpa or better: Emily D. Bradley, senior, animal sciences; Cheney L. Chrisman, senior, political science; Cameron M. Clark, senior, natural resources; Silvy N. Cook, senior, kinesiology; Matthew J. Demianew, junior, natural resources; Keren Hampton, senior, mechanical engineering; Jessie T. Patterson, junior, political science; Vincent M. Sheoships, freshman, political science; Nathan R. Som, senior, economics; Doria M. Summerfield, junior, public health; Brayden J. Tremper, junior, computer science; Gabriel L. Umbarger, sophomore, general engineering; Colin L. Wallace, senior, mathematics.
Stanfield: 4.0 gpa: Jesus M. Carrillo, senior, kinesiology; Brianna A. Cornejo, junior, digital communication arts; 3.5 gpa or better: Laura N. Cornejo, senior, digital communication arts; Caleb M. Walker, senior, pre-electrical & computer engineering.
Umatilla: 4.0 gpa: Samantha M. Ball, senior, public health; Ashley L. Durning, senior, agricultural sciences; Jonathan M. Macias, junior, computer science; Nancy Ortiz-Ochoa, junior, human development and family science; Skyler K. Stokoe, sophomore, business administration; 3.5 gpa or better: Tristan A. Cole, senior, graphic design; Emanuel J. Tejeda, junior, general engineering.
Weston: 4.0 gpa: Juniper M. Cosner, senior, agricultural sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.