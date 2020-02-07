LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 523 students to the dean's list for the 2019 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following local studentsearned this distinction:
Athena: Jordyn Lambert; Boardman: Veronica Alvarez Frias, Mayra Llamas Fregoso, Joseph O'Brien; Echo: Elizabeth Cox; Heppner: Patrick Collins, Christopher Kindle; Hermiston: Monica Aguilar, Vanessa Ambriz Mendoza, Ryne Andreason, Lara Arriola, Stephanie Avila, Ashleigh Banker, Jennifer Fuentes, Timothy Handforth, Vaughan Hawkins, Andrew James, Adara Lopez, Kody Moss, Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, Cecia Palacios, Ethan Pitzer, Bailey Srofe, Ellen Vander Stelt, Luke Walchli; Milton-Freewater: Eli Guida, Brianna Hernandez, Noah Pratton, Amanda Stewart; Pendleton: Giliana Adams, Samson Beckman, Serena Bontemps, Haley Bradley, Adam Charlton, Hailey Christensen, Christopher Haselden, Mazie Jackson, Hailey Kendrick, Adhal Martinez, Sara Millman, William Morris, Clarissa Nitz, Madison Parker, Tanner Pearson, Krysten Powell, Joseph Savage, Megan Torres, Allison VanLeuven, Jacey Wilson, Jonathan Wolotira, Kylee Zeckman; Pilot Rock: Kaitelyn Evans, Kendall Walker; Stanfield: Ryan Bailey; Umatilla: Yoshira Escamilla, Christy Macias, Rachelle Nycz; Weston: Clancy Byerley, Samuel Carlson.
Eastern Oregon University was founded in 1929 as a teacher's college and today serves as a center for education, culture, and scholarship in rural areas of Oregon. At EOU students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors. Visit eou.edu for more information.
