PENSACOLA, Florida — Three students from Umatilla County were named to the dean's list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.
Josiah Barron of Hermiston, Grace and Mark Wilkerson, both of Pendleton all earned the recognition. Students named to the dean's list earned a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
