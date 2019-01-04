LEWISTON, Idaho — Local students were named to the 2018 fall semester honor roll at Lewis-Clark State College by earning either President’s List or Dean’s List status.
Named to the President's List: Natalie Campbell of Condon, and Eric R. Coffelt, Jansen Edmiston and Sydnee Miller of Hermiston.
Named to the Dean's List: Allison Mulcare of Pendleton.
To qualify for the President's List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in level 100 classes or above. The Dean's List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
