SCIO — The statewide tuition-free online public school Willamette Connections Academy announced the honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. The list recognizes hundreds of students in grades K-5 from every corner of the state for their academic excellence.
Local students making the list include Kassidy Homer, fifth grade, of Fossil, and Arya Brindle, kindergarten, of Milton-Freewater.
To qualify for the honor roll, students in kindergarten through 5th grade must receive “A’s” in all their classes during the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
“All of us at Willamette Connections Academy are excited to offer special recognition to this list of Honor Roll students,” said Heather Engelhardt, Willamette Connections Academy assistant principal for grades K-5. “Families have been through so much this past year and a half, it’s been gratifying to see students succeeding academically in a stable high-quality learning environment with minimal interruptions.”
Enrollment is now open for the 2021-22 school year at the academy. Learn more about how to enroll or more information about the school at www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com, or call 888-478-9474.
