SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Falls Community College lists 1,728 students on its honor roll for fall quarter, which ended in December. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Huntyr Hamilton and Danner Hamilton of Pendleton, and Wendy Holben of Echo, were among those students named to the list.
SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district and serves about 7,600 students. It is renowned for its theater, music and fine arts as well as exceptional STEM programs. About 60 percent of its graduates transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates. SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a dynamic, 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
