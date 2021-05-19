HERMISTON — The Eastern Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture has awarded its 2021 scholarships to three outstanding students who are pursuing agricultural degrees. These scholarships support the next generation of women in agriculture.
Elizabeth Hanson of La Grande won the first place scholarship of $1,000. Hanson plans to major in business and agricultural sciences at Eastern Oregon University/Oregon State University.
Ashley Durning of Pilot Rock was the second place winner and earned a scholarship of $750. Durning plans to major in the Agricultural Education Master’s Program at Oregon State University.
Morgan Orem of Heppner was the third place winner and received a $500 scholarship. Orem has plans to study agricultural sciences at either Texas A&M University or Oklahoma State University.
The Eastern Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture is a non-profit organization made up of individuals from all walks of life who realize the importance of agriculture and work to communicate the story of today’s agriculture. This is the third year the group has been able to award scholarships. These scholarships are possible through the group’s fundraising efforts with the Echo Sage Trail 5K/10K Run, the only fall Eastern Oregon trail race.
For more information, visit www.echosagetrailrun.com.
