MANCHESTER, NH — Five local students were named to the winter semester 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). The winter term runs from January to May.
Earning a place on the list were Pendleton alums Franklin Lewis, Jenny Peters and Jennifer Sims, and Hermiston graduates Jocelle Quinn and Holly Kress.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1/EW2, EW3/EW4, or EW5/EW6.
