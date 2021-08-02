LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming accorded a bachelor's degree to Mikeal Loiland of Athena at the completion of the spring 2021 semester.
The University of Wyoming provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu.
