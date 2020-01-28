ATLANTA, Ga. — John Lonai, of Milton-Freewater, has earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Lonai was among approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech's 258th Commencement exercises Dec. 13-14, 2019, at the McCamish Pavilion.
One of the nation's leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of Creating the Next--the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well equipped to imagine and engineer our future. More than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked number 5 among the nation's public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information visit www.gatech.edu.
