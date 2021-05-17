OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University awarded Sydney Dibble of Milton-Freewater the honor of High Academic Excellence for the spring 2021 semester. Dibble is studying health sciences in the Dumke College of Health Professions.
More than 4,300 students, representing 28% of Weber State undergraduates, received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 4,300, approximately 1,300 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA, representing 8% of the student body.
