OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University awarded Sydney Dibble of Milton-Freewater with the honor of High Academic Excellence for the fall 2020 semester.
"Despite the pandemic, these students persisted through the challenges and achieved academic success," said President Brad Mortensen. "That persistence and resilience are what Weber State students demonstrate consistently, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success."
More than 4,500 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the fall, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those, approximately 1,400 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
