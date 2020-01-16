BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2019.
Local students earning a place on MSU's Dean's List for the semester were Ana Goodwin of Adams, Margaret Campbell of Condon, and Jacee Currin of Heppner.
To be eligible for the Dean's list, students must be enrolled in 12 college-level credits, and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
