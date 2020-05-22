HEPPNER — Casey Fletcher of Heppner and Quinton Orr of Ukiah have each earned a $550 scholarship from the Morrow County 4-H Association. Students eligible for the scholarship must have been enrolled in 4-H for at least three years during their high school years and at least one of those with Morrow County 4-H specifically. Awards are based on 4-H involvement, grades and community involvement.
Fletcher participated in market beef production and outdoor skills. He will dual enroll at University of Oregon and Lane Community College to pursue a degree in business administration and legal studies.
Orr participated in 4-H robotics, sheep, poultry, computers, cooking and served as a camp counselor and county ambassador. He will pursue higher education at Oregon Institute of Technology for engineering and robotics.
4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults while participating in fun, hands-on learning activities. Youth can experience 4-H by becoming a member of a 4-H club, attending 4-H camp, or joining after-school programs. 4-Hers can compete with their projects at local, state, regional, or national levels and also attend conferences and events.
