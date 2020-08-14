BEAVERTON — The OSCPA Educational Foundation awarded the McDonald Jacobs PC Scholarship to Lionel Navarrete of Hermiston, a student at Portland State University.
Scholarships ranging from $2,500-$4,000 were awarded to 39 students based on academic performance and intent to both pursue a CPA career and work in the state of Oregon. Founded in 1985, the foundation has awarded more than $2.3 million to more than 1,300 students.
The Oregon Society of CPAs, founded in 1908, is a voluntary association of CPAs and prospective CPAs engaged in public practice, industry, government, and education. With over 4,200 members, the OSCPA is committed to the continuing professional success of members.
