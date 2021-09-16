PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, in coordination with the contact personnel of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, has selected Lainey Neistadt of Pendleton as recipient of a $2,500 college scholarship.
The scholarship is made possible through generous contributions by the contract personnel of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon and the Hall of Fame board of directors. The Round-Up and Happy Canyon board of directors’ support of the Let ‘er Buck Cares Fund also helped to make the scholarship possible.
Applicants must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and plan to attend Blue Mountain Community College during winter term. Neistadt, the daughter of Corey and Andrea Neistadt of Pendleton, graduated from Pendleton High School in May 2021 with a 3.75 GPA. According to a press release from Jordan McDonald, Hall of Fame publicity director, Neistadt had a standout application with her essay in response to the question, “Why are the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon important to you and to the city of Pendleton?”
She shared about her years of involvement in the Happy Canyon Night Pageant, and the importance of passing on the tradition of culture and celebration. Neistadt also noted the economic value the events bring to Pendleton, and the personal pride she takes in her community as a volunteer.
Neistadt plans to study art and pursue an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree at BMCC, and then transfer to Oregon State University. She aspires to become a graphic designer.
The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame was established in 1969. It’s located at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Admission is free.
For information about membership or to make a donation, contact Leslee Williams, membership director, at ruphalloffame@gmail.com.
