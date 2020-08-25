COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ellic Oberg of Pendleton was recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the summer semester (April-August 2020).
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for nearly 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 30 locations across the country, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates more than 18,000 students each year and has more than 91,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.
