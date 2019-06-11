PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Evangelina Olivera of Pendleton was among the graduates recognized during University of the Sciences' 198th commencement celebration on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pa.
Olivera graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmaceutical sciences and a minor in communication. She was a member of the softball team.
University of the Sciences has prepared students to be leaders and practitioners in the healthcare and science fields for nearly 200 years. Since its founding in 1821 as Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, the first college of pharmacy in North America, USciences has grown to more than 30 degree-granting programs from bachelor's through doctoral degrees in the health sciences, bench sciences, and healthcare business and policy fields.
