SCIO — Willamette Connections Academy announces the school’s first honor roll for grades K-12. The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing hundreds of students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
The school’s honor roll qualifications vary by grade levels. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible for honor roll if they have received A's in all their classes during the first semester of the academic year. To qualify for the honor roll, in ninth through 12th grades, students needed to achieve a GPA of 3.75 and above.
Local students making the grade include: Kassidy Homer, Fossil, fifth grade; Eli Hutchison, Heppner, first grade; Hunter Hansell, Hermiston, seventh grade; Tyler Hansell, Hermiston, fourth grade; Arya Brindle, Milton-Freewater, kindergarten; Laila Sample, Milton-Freewater, 10th grade.
Enrollment is now open for the 2021-22 school year at Willamette Connections Academy. To find out more about how to enroll, or for more information about the school, visit www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 888-478-9474.
