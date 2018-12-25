The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, in its quarterly meeting, awarded six 2018 scholarships to local students. Alexandra Cotton received $1,500, and has been accepted at Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, Oregon State University, Corvallis.
Brooke Kalman, who is finishing her associate's degree in agricultural business at Blue Mountain Community College, received $1,000.
Brooke Bezona, a student in agriculture science at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, received a $500 scholarship.
Others include Nolan Smith, $1,500, attending law school at Texas Tech, Lubbock, as his undergraduate degree is from Texas Tech with an emphasis on agriculture; Tyler Hufford, $500, raising Angus/Hereford cows to help him pay for college to become a licensed real estate agent while working on his major in agricultural business; and Linnea Estergreen, $500, interested in working with people in agriculture, which she says “opens the door for a better future.”
