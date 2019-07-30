SALEM — The Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship program has proudly awarded $20,000 to students for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The following local students were awarded $1,000 scholarships:
Umatilla County: Gavin Newtson, farm and ranch management, University of Idaho; Juniper Cosner, general agriculture, Oregon State University; Matthew Demianew, forestry, Oregon State University.
Morrow County: Morgan Orem, animal science, Oregon State University.
The Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education, through its Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) Memorial Scholarship Project, offers scholarships to individuals preparing to continue their education through a junior college, or a four-year college or university, with plans to study in an agricultural-related major. Children and grandchildren of voting members of Oregon Farm Bureau are eligible regardless of their major. Contributions are received throughout the year in support of the OFB Memorial Scholarship Project.
