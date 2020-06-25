SALEM — The Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Program, administered through the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation, is pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Thanks to generous program supporters, 17 scholarships were awarded this year for a total of $24,000 given to students, including the following local graduates:
Macy Rosselle of Pendleton ($2,000), who plans to study agricultural business and management at Oklahoma State University; Matthew Orem of Heppner ($1,500), who will attend Blue Mountain Community College to study farm and ranch management; and Eric Rencken of Milton-Freewater, who will study agricultural business and management at the University of Idaho.
"We appreciate the contributions of our donors and friends who make it possible for these young people to pursue a career in the agriculture industry. Your gifts help to keep Oregon agriculture viable," said Holly Michaels, OFBF Memorial Scholarship coordinator.
