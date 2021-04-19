PENDLETON — The Oregon Wheat Foundation announced five $1,500 scholarships awarded to qualifying high school seniors in 2021, representing five counties or regions. Students were evaluated based on academic record, leadership, community service and the submitted essays.
Local winners were Eva Martin of Ione Community Charter School and Tyler Spratling of Pendleton High School.
Martin, the daughter of Brent and Jill Martin of Ione, plans to study business at Oregon State University. She held leadership roles in FFA and earned the Chapter Degree, as well as a State Degree.
Spratling plans to study agriculture or teaching with an emphasis in science at Oregon State University this fall. He served as an FFA chapter officer during his high school career. He is the son of Tim and Kathy Spratling of Pendleton.
Other scholarship winners were Aubrina Melville of Enterprise, Colten Wright of Lost River, and Nathan Stout of Madras.
The Oregon Wheat Foundation annually awards up to 12 scholarships for high school seniors. Scholarship awards may be made to a qualifying student from each of the participating counties, which include Baker/Union, Gilliam, Klamath, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wallowa and Wasco. In addition, awards may be made in the Willamette Valley counties and in the Central Oregon counties.
