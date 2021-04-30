HERMISTON — Chapter 10 of the Oregon School Employees Association (OSEA) recently selected a high school graduate and a member of the chapter to be awarded college scholarships worth $500 each.
Isabelle Rivera, a graduating senior at Hermiston High School, was chosen to receive OSEA Chapter 10’s High School Senior Scholarship. Her union member sponsor was Holly Rivera, a Title I assistant at Sunset Elementary School. Isabelle Rivera plans to earn degrees in psychology and education as she pursues a career in education.
Jessica Brown, an educational assistant at Highland Hills Elementary School, was chosen to receive the annual scholarship set aside for members of OSEA Chapter 10. Brown is currently enrolled at Grand Canyon University and is working towards a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She plans to become a teacher in the Hermiston School District.
OSEA represents over 22,000 public and private education employees throughout Oregon. Chapter 10 represents K-12 classified employees in the Hermiston School District, which includes office staff, custodians and educational assistants, just to name a few. For more information about the union, visit www.osea.org.
