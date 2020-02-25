CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,711 students earned straight As (4.0). Another 4,920 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Local students on the honor roll included:
Adams: 3.5-3.99 gpa: Anna M. Kennedy, junior, public health.
Athena: 3.5-3.99 gpa: Emily A. Gilsdorf, sophomore, hHuman development and family science.
Boardman: 3.5-3.99 gpa: Taylor R. Hamby, junior, biology; Tania Mendoza, junior, public health; Edith E. Velasco, senior, human development and family science.
Echo: 3.5-3.99 gpa: Connor B. Bettencourt, senior, agricultural sciences.
Heppner: 3.5-3.99 gpa: Jessica M. Kempken, senior, biohealth sciences; Kevin P. Murray, junior, biohealth sciences.
Hermiston: 4.0 gpa: Tanner A. Smith, senior, music; 3.5-3.99 gpa: Austin Drinkwater, senior, mathematics; Callie Ann L. Hoeft, freshman, accountancy; Martee M. Kelly, senior, business administration; Darian Martin, senior, psychology; Tristan D. Mitchell, senior, construction engineering management; Seth C. Prewitt, freshman, biology; Hannah L. Walker, junior, animal sciences; Kellie Zepeda, junior, kinesiology.
Ione: 3.5-3.99 gpa: Oskar M. Peterson, senior, mechanical engineering.
Irrigon: 3.5-3.99 gpa: Brandy Quezada-Hermosillo, senior, human development and family science.
Milton-Freewater: 4.0 gpa: Alexxus O. Shelton, junior, human development and family science; Ulises Zaragoza, senior, computer science; 3.5-3.99 gpa: Austin J. Dibble, senior, electrical & computer engineering; Michael T. Odman, senior, finance.
Pendleton: 4.0 gpa: Shiau-Yu Chen, sophomore, university exploratory studies; Keyshawn D. Jackson, freshman, sociology; Brayden J. Tremper, junior, pre-computer science; Gabriel L. Umbarger, sophomore, general engineering; 3.5-3.99 gpa: Samuel J. Attridge, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Emily D. Bradley, senior, animal sciences; Cheney L. Chrisman, senior, political science; Silvy N. Cook, senior, kinesiology; Matthew J. Demianew, junior, natural resources; Keren Hampton, senior, mechanical engineering; Michelle V. Jeliazkova, senior, physics; Lukas A. Johnson, senior, computer science; Jessie T. Patterson, junior, political science; Abby L. Rinehart, junior, human development and family science; Margaretta C. Scanlan, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Charla J. Simons, senior, human development and family science; Doria M. Summerfield, junior, public health; Jacob J. Wallis, junior, design & innovation management.
Stanfield: 4.0 gpa: Jesus M. Carrillo, senior, kinesiology; 3.5-3.99 gpa: Brianna A. Cornejo, sophomore, digital communication arts; Laura N. Cornejo, senior, digital communication arts.
Umatilla: 4.0 gpa: Jonathan M. Macias, junior, pre-computer science; 3.5-3.99 gpa: Samantha M. Ball, senior, public health; Tristan A. Cole, junior, graphic design; Ashley L. Durning, junior, agricultural sciences; Yatziry Higuera, sophomore, psychology; Nancy Ortiz-Ochoa, sophomore, human development and family science; Skyler K. Stokoe, freshman, university exploratory studies; Emanuel J. Tejeda, junior, general engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.