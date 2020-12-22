CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Adams: Kohler R. Betts, senior, civil engineering; Madeline E. Hales, freshman, business administration; Anna M. Kennedy, senior, public health.
Boardman: Taylor R. Hamby, senior, biology; Tania Mendoza, senior, public health; Jennifer Rodriguez Pena, senior, design & innovation management; Emily Sepulveda, sophomore, sociology; Edith E. Velasco, senior, human development and family science.
Heppner: Carson P. Brosnan, sophomore, business administration; Keegan M. Gibbs, sophomore, agricultural sciences; Jessica M. Kempken, senior, biohealth sciences.
Hermiston: Jasmin Chen, junior, biohealth sciences; Evan N. Douglass, senior, finance; Nikkole S. Duitsman, senior, zoology; Steven O. Evans-Renteria, junior, music; Jerence Louie N. Lyons, freshman, music; Benjamin L. Moore, junior, fisheries & wildlife sciences; Yulaidi M. Ornelas, junior, human development and family science; Hailey L. Stanley, sophomore, natural resources; Hannah L. Walker, senior, animal sciences; Kellie Zepeda, senior, kinesiology; Laura C. Zepeda, senior, kinesiology; James A. Zwiefelhofer, senior, graphic design.
Irrigon: Ethan R. Greer, junior, construction engineering management; Asusena Munoz Flores, senior, human development and family science; Jazlyn Romero, freshman, business administration; Alexus R. Williams, senior, animal sciences.
Lexington: Megan R. Doherty, freshman, liberal studies; Logan S. Grieb, senior, marketing; Alex R. Lindsay, junior, history.
Meacham: Landon J. Thornburg, junior, general engineering.
Milton-Freewater: Alexxus O. Shelton, senior, human development and family science.
Pendleton: Samuel J. Attridge, junior, biohealth sciences; Luke M. Barhyte, junior, biohealth sciences; Shiau-Yu Chen, junior, university exploratory studies; Cameron M. Clark, senior, natural resources; Keyshawn D. Jackson, sophomore, sociology; Katherine E. Jardine, senior, business administration; Redmond J. O'Hanlon, junior, general engineering; Jessie T. Patterson, senior, political science; Morningstarr Redcrane, junior, biology; Mikena G. Ruth, sophomore, university exploratory studies; Margaretta C. Scanlan, junior, political science; Vincent M. Sheoships, sophomore, political science; Doria M. Summerfield, senior, public health; Brayden J. Tremper, senior, computer science; Gabriel L. Umbarger, junior, civil engineering; Melissa J. Van Pelt, junior, sociology; Stephanie K. Winer, freshman, Spanish.
Pilot Rock: Kyler C. Carter, junior, kinesiology.
Stanfield: Brianna A. Cornejo, junior, digital communication arts.
Umatilla: Giovani Armenta-Garcilazo, senior, construction engineering management; Samantha M. Ball, senior, public health; Ashley L. Durning, senior, agricultural sciences; Jonathan M. Macias, senior, computer science; Nancy Ortiz-Ochoa, junior, human development and family science; Natalie Soto-Leon, freshman, biohealth sciences; Skyler K. Stokoe, junior, business administration.
Weston: Juniper M. Cosner, senior, agricultural sciences.
