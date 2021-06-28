CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the scholastic Honor Roll for spring 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 7,255 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Local students on the honor roll included:
Adams: Kohler Betts, senior, civil engineering; Madeline Hales, freshman, business administration.
Athena: Amie Coffman, senior, agricultural sciences; Anna Gilsdorf, senior, kinesiology; Emily Gilsdorf, junior, human development and family science; James West, senior, animal sciences.
Boardman: Taylor Hamby, senior, biology; Emily Sepulveda, junior, sociology; Jake Sorensen, junior, history.
Heppner: Keegan Gibbs, sophomore, agricultural & food business management; Jessica Kempken, senior, biohealth sciences; Kevin Murray, senior, biohealth sciences.
Hermiston: Jasmin Chen, senior, biohealth sciences; Timmy Chen, senior, biohealth sciences; Diana Esparza, senior, animal sciences; Benjamin Moore, junior, fisheries & wildlife sciences; Yulaidi Ornelas, senior, human development and family science; Kasia Robbins, senior, public policy; Hannah Walker, senior, animal sciences; Rachael Wilson, senior, psychology; Katelynn Winters, senior, human development and family science; Kellie Zepeda, senior, kinesiology; Laura Zepeda, senior, kinesiology; James Zwiefelhofer, senior, graphic design.
Irrigon: Ethan Greer, senior, construction engineering management; Jazlyn Romero, sophomore, business administration.
Lexington: Megan Doherty, freshman, liberal studies; Logan Grieb, senior, marketing; Alex Lindsay, senior, history.
Meacham: Landon Thornburg, junior, general engineering.
Milton-Freewater: Kayla Johnson, senior, forestry; Alexxus Shelton, senior, human development and family science.
Pendleton: Samuel Attridge, senior, biohealth sciences; Kaci Graber, senior, philosophy; Keyshawn Jackson, junior, human development and family science; Stephen Machado, senior, biology; Jessie Patterson, senior, political science; Morningstarr Redcrane, junior, psychology; Colin Rickman, senior, English; Mikena Ruth, junior, kinesiology; Margaretta Scanlan, senior, political science; Doria Summerfield, senior, public health; Brayden Tremper, senior, computer science; Brody Ulrich, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Gabriel Umbarger, senior, civil engineering; Stephanie Winer, sophomore, Spanish.
Pilot Rock: Kyler Carter, senior, kinesiology.
Stanfield: Brianna Cornejo, senior, digital communication arts.
Umatilla: Daniel Aguilar, senior, computer science; Giovani Armenta-Garcilazo, senior, construction engineering management; Ashley Durning, senior, agricultural sciences; Nancy Ortiz-Ochoa, senior, human development and family science; Diego Soto-Leon, senior, psychology; Natalie Soto-Leon, sophomore, kinesiology; Skyler Stokoe, junior, business administration.
