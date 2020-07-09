CORVALLIS — The Scholastic Honor Roll for spring term 2020 has been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Adams: Anna M. Kennedy, senior, public health.
Athena: Amie J. Coffman, junior, agricultural sciences; Anna L. Gilsdorf, senior, kinesiology; Emily A. Gilsdorf, sophomore, human development and family science.
Boardman: Adolfo Bedolla, junior, kinesiology; Taylor R. Hamby, senior, biology; Kevin Madrigal, senior, crop and soil science; Tania Mendoza, senior, public health; Jennifer Rodriguez Pena, senior, design & innovation management.
Heppner: Carson P. Brosnan, sophomore, business administration; Jessica M. Kempken, senior, biohealth sciences; Kevin P. Murray, senior, biohealth sciences; Morgan L. Orem, junior, agricultural sciences; Kane P. Sweeney, junior, political science.
Hermiston: Jasmin Chen, junior, chemistry; Alyssa B. Cropp, junior, political science; Nikkole S. Duitsman, junior, zoology; Diana G. Esparza, junior, animal sciences; Callie Ann L. Hoeft, sophomore, accountancy; Magdalena C. Ibarra, senior, animal sciences; Ruben C. Lopez-Carillo Jr., junior, bioresource research; Darian Martin, senior, psychology; Kevin A. Mendez Guardado, senior, biohealth sciences; Adriana Ramirez, senior, agricultural sciences; Hannah L. Walker, senior, animal sciences; Katelynn Winters, junior, human development and family science; Kellie Zepeda, senior, kinesiology; Laura C. Zepeda, senior, kinesiology; James A. Zwiefelhofer, senior, graphic design.
Irrigon: Alexus R. Williams, junior, animal sciences.
Lexington: Logan S. Grieb, senior, marketing; Alex R. Lindsay, junior, history.
Milton-Freewater: Alexxus O. Shelton, junior, human development and family science; Taylor A. Skramstad, senior, agricultural sciences; Ulises Zaragoza, senior, computer science.
Pendleton: Samuel J. Attridge, junior, biohealth sciences; Emily D. Bradley, senior, animal sciences; Daphny Chen, sophomore, mathematics; Shiau-Yu Chen, junior, university exploratory studies; Keren Hampton, senior, mechanical engineering; Keyshawn D. Jackson, sophomore, sociology; Lukas A. Johnson, senior, computer science; Stephen T. Machado, junior, biology; Jessie T. Patterson, senior, political science; Abby L. Rinehart, senior, human development and family science; Lauren K. Roberts, senior, human development and family science; Nathan R. Som, senior, economics; Doria M. Summerfield, senior, public health; Brayden J. Tremper, senior, computer science; Gabriel L. Umbarger, junior, general engineering; Melissa J. Van Pelt, junior, sociology.
Stanfield: Amanda M. Carrillo, junior, pre-apparel; Jesus M. Carrillo, senior, kinesiology.
Umatilla: Samantha M. Ball, senior, public health; Ashley L. Durning, senior, agricultural sciences; Zaquary L. Funderburk, sophomore, energy systems engineering; Jonathan M. Macias, senior, computer science; Armando Mendoza Rodriguez, senior, biology; Skyler K. Stokoe, sophomore, business administration.
Weston: Juniper M. Cosner, senior, agricultural sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.