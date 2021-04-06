CORVALLIS — Students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 8,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
Adams: Madeline E. Hales, freshman, business administration.
Athena: Amie J. Coffman, senior, agricultural sciences; Anna L. Gilsdorf, senior, kinesiology; Emily A. Gilsdorf, junior, human development and family science.
Boardman: Taylor R. Hamby, senior, biology; Tania Mendoza, senior, public health; Jennifer Rodriguez Pena, senior, design & innovation management; Emily Sepulveda, junior, sociology; Jake N. Sorensen, junior, history.
Heppner: Keegan M. Gibbs, sophomore, agricultural sciences; Jessica M. Kempken, senior, biohealth sciences; Jacob K. Lindsay, senior, agricultural business management; Kevin P. Murray, senior, biohealth sciences; Morgan L. Orem, senior, agricultural sciences.
Hermiston: Jasmin Chen, junior, biohealth sciences; Alyssa B. Cropp, senior, political science; Carla S. Medel, senior, psychology; Benjamin L. Moore, junior, fisheries & wildlife sciences; Yulaidi M. Ornelas, junior, human development and family science; Wyatt R. Paschal, senior, business administration; Kasia Robbins, senior, public policy; Hannah L. Walker, senior, animal sciences; Rachael Wilson, junior, psychology; Katelynn Winters, senior, human development and family science; Nevada Wright, junior, computer science; Kellie Zepeda, senior, kinesiology.
Irrigon: Ethan R. Greer, senior, construction engineering management; Asusena Munoz Flores, senior, human development and family science; Jazlyn Romero, freshman, business administration; Alexus R. Williams, senior, animal sciences.
Lexington: Megan R. Doherty, freshman, liberal studies; Logan S. Grieb, senior, marketing; Alex R. Lindsay, junior, history.
Meacham: Landon J. Thornburg, junior, general engineering.
Milton-Freewater: Kayla J. Johnson, senior, forestry; Alexxus O. Shelton, senior, human development and family science; Ulises Zaragoza, senior, computer science.
Pendleton: Samuel J. Attridge, junior, biohealth sciences; Daphny Chen, junior, mathematics; Cameron M. Clark, senior, natural resources; Emma R. Florence, junior, university exploratory studies; Kaci R. Graber, senior, philosophy; Keyshawn D. Jackson, junior, human development and family science; Katherine E. Jardine, senior, business administration; Stephen T. Machado, senior, biology; Ruby L. Miller, sophomore, biology; Redmond J. Ohanlon, junior, general engineering; Jessie T. Patterson, senior, political science; Colin J. Rickman, junior, English; Margaretta C. Scanlan, senior, political science; Nathan R. Som, senior, economics; Tayler L. Suttle, senior, business administration; Brayden J. Tremper, senior, computer science; Gabriel L. Umbarger, senior, civil engineering; Melissa J. Van Pelt, senior, sociology; Stephanie K. Winer, sophomore, Spanish.
Pilot Rock: Kyler C. Carter, junior, kinesiology.
Stanfield: Brianna A. Cornejo, senior, digital communication arts.
Umatilla: Daniel Aguilar, senior, computer science; Giovani Armenta-Garcilazo, senior, construction engineering management; Ashley L. Durning, senior, agricultural sciences; Jonathan M. Macias, senior, computer science; Nancy Ortiz-Ochoa, senior, human development and family science; Diego Soto-Leon, senior, psychology; Natalie Soto-Leon, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Skyler K. Stokoe, junior, business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.