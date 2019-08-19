PENDLETON — The Pendleton P.E.O. Chapter BJ has expanded their scholarship program to three students at Blue Mountain Community College for the 2019-20 school year. Chapter BJ is giving a total $7,500 in scholarships to women to continue their education at BMCC during the upcoming academic year.
Megan Matthews of Pilot Rock has received a $2,500 scholarship from Chapter BJ for use at Blue Mountain Community College as she pursues her degree in nursing. Matthews is the class representative for the nursing class of 2020 and plans to work for a local women’s clinic after graduating next spring.
Teri Phelan of Pendleton has received a $1,000 scholarship to use at BMCC as she pursues her prerequisites in nursing. After working in the medical field for almost 20 years, Phelan is returning to college to complete a degree in nursing.
Jill Schulze of Pendleton has received a $1,000 scholarship as she pursues her AAOT degree at BMCC. She then has plans to continue her education at a 4-year university to later become an educator.
In addition, Chapter BJ selected Shannon Hatley of Pendleton as this year’s recipient of the $3,000 Gladys and Harry Masenhimer Memorial Scholarship for use at BMCC as she pursues her degree in nursing. Members of the Masenhimer family fund this award annually as a memorial to their parents, Gladys and Dr. Harry Masenhimer, who were longtime Pendleton residents. Oregon State P.E.O. Chapter BJ selects recipients for this honor from among outstanding local women who are pursuing advanced degrees.
Chapter BJ awards these scholarships annually to exceptional women like Matthews, Phelan, Schulze and Hatley who are nearing completion of degrees from BMCC.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization, where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
