PENDLETON — P.E.O. Chapter BJ awarded college scholarships to two local high school women for the 2020-21 school year.
Bella Baumgartner and Katelyn Kelm of Pendleton each are receiving the P.E.O. Chapter BJ High School Scholarship in the amount of $1,250. Baumgartner plans to attend Oregon State University to study political science, and Kelm plans to attend University of Oregon to study environmental studies. Chapter BJ awards this scholarship annually to exceptional women like Baumgartner and Kelm.
In addition to the chapter’s local scholarship awards, winners of PEO state level scholarships also were announced.
Morningstarr Redcrane and Nicole Lee each are receiving the Oregon Marguerite Scholarship. Redcrane, who received a $2,250 scholarship, is studying psychology at Oregon State University. Lee is studying nursing and Western Oregon University, and was awarded $1,800.
Susana Argueta, Marisol Argueta and Erica Fetzer are all receiving the Oregon Scholarship. Susana Argueta, who received $1,000, is attending Eastern Oregon University where she is studying sociology and anthropology. Marisol Argueta was awarded $1,250 and is attending Portland State University, majoring in social science. Fetzer is studying nursing at Oregon Coast Community College and received a $1,250 scholarship.
Both the Oregon Marguerite Scholarship and the Oregon Scholarship are based on academic achievement, leadership, community service and need.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization, where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
